Ilham Aliyev attends Azerbaijan-Latvia business forum in Riga (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

2017-07-17 20:44 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted at 18:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

An Azerbaijan-Latvia business forum has been held in Riga.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Latvia Raimonds Vejonis attended the event.

The heads of state made speeches at the forum.

The event then featured discussions.

Organized by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation and the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, the business forum brought together around 200 entrepreneurs representing more than 120 companies from both sides.

The sides put forward proposals on the development of cooperation between the two countries in a variety of fields of economy.