Sanctions can not affect Iran defensive system: MP

2017-07-17 | www.trend.az

Foreign sanctions cannot affect Iran’s defensive system, Chairman of Iran’s Majlis (parliament) National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Hossein Naqavi Hosseini said on Monday, IRNA reported.

Naqavi Hosseini made the remarks during a visit to the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Airspace Organization.

The MP hailed Iran’s technical advancement in missile field and said that sanctions cannot reverse development of Iran’s defense system.

He noted that IRGC missiles have been constructed based on domestic capabilities.

Meanwhile, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan said in a meeting with MPs on Sunday that the Defense Ministry has elevated the range, accuracy and durability of its sea-launched cruise missiles.

Dehqan added that Iran is now producing anti-armor and automat missiles and has making of warships and submarines on its agenda as well as manufacturing planes, drones and other defense equipment.

Iran is able to manufacture airplane and fighter aircrafts, noted the defense minister.