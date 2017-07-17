UN hopes talks on Syria continue in positive manner despite no breakthroughs

Although recent talks on Syria have not resulted in any breakthrough agreements the negotiations should continue in the same vein, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said in a briefing on Monday, Sputnik reported.

"We are certainly hopeful that the diplomatic process will continue on the course that has been going on," Haq said. "It’s a good sign that the talks were able to continue although, as you know, there was no particular breakthrough or resolution of issues there but we want to keep the process going."

Haq refused to comment on the reported intention of European Union member states to introduce sanctions against Syrian scientists, saying regional groups are to explain their own decisions.

Earlier on Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported that EU member states’ foreign ministers are expected to adopt sanctions against Syrian scientists over their alleged role in the chemical weapons use against the civilian population on Monday.

The newspaper, citing UK officials, reported that the sanctions would target 16 scientists of the Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center accused by Washington of producing the chemical and ballistic weapons. The list including their names is expected to be published by Brussels on Monday.

On July 15, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said the seventh round of intra-Syrian talks concluded without breakthroughs or breakdowns. De Mistura said the next round of talks will take place in Geneva in early September.