US must crack down on predatory online sales of foreign goods - Trump

2017-07-18 01:02 | www.trend.az | 1

The United States needs to crack down on the predatory online sale of foreign goods that is destroying shopping centers throughout the country, US President Donald Trump said during a ‘Made in America Week’ event on Monday, Sputnik reported.

Trump noted that US stores have been closing at record numbers because of the online sales. He added the industry must be protected for the sake of the US national security.

"We must also fight the unfair trade practices that have gutted out industry and that includes cracking down on the predatory online sales of foreign goods," Trump stated at the White House. "It’s absolutely killing our shoppers and our shopping centers."

The Trump administration on Monday kicked off a three-week Made in America campaign in a bid to promote US-made products and encourage US businesses to hire Americans.