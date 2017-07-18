Ecuador's authorities seize over 50 tonnes of drugs in 2017

Ecuadorian authorities have confiscated over 50 tonnes of drugs within multiple raids since the beginning of the year, Ecuador's Interior Minister Cesar Navas said, Sputnik reported.

The minister noted that a total of 6,152 suspects were detained within the anti-drugs raids.

"We are countering drug trafficking, we have seized 56,38 tonnes within 5,381 operations since the beginning of the year," Navas said.

In March, Ecuador’s anti-narcotics police and coast guards seized 1.9 tonnes of cocaine worth nearly $40 million as part of their Sea Hunt operation off the Galapagos Islands.