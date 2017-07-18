Commander Islands on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula hit by 7.7-magnitude quake

2017-07-18 07:17 | www.trend.az | 1

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit the area on the Commander Islands, of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East, Sputnik reported citing the US Geological Survey (USGS).

he tremor occurred at 23.34 GMT, and its epicenter was located in 233 kilometers (144.7 miles) from Nikolskoye settlement located on one of the Commander Islands, at the depth of 48,3 kilometers.

There have been no reports of destruction or casualties caused by the earthquake so far.

According to the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences (GS RAS), a tsunami warning was issued on Bering Island, which is located in 290 kilometers from the epicenter.

The Commander Islands suffered another 6.0-magnitude earthquake on Monday.