Peru struck by 6.6-magnitude earthquake

2017-07-18 08:47 | www.trend.az | 0

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake hit on Tuesday the southern part of Peru, Sputnik reported citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The tremors were registered at 21:05 p.m. local time (2:05 GMT Tuesday) some 104 kilometers (over 64.6 miles) west of the town of Camana in southern Peru.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There are no reports about damages and victims. he tsunami alert was not announced.