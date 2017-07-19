Turkish deputy PM talks investments in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The financial and insurance sectors, the catering sector, tobacco industry as well as the industrial and construction sectors are of particular interest for Turkish investors in Azerbaijan, Nurettin Canikli, deputy prime minister of Turkey, said in an interview with Trend.

"As a result of the decline in oil prices in the world market, the Azerbaijani government focused on the non-oil sector development and investment in this area. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stated that in the short and medium term, it is necessary to develop the country’s non-oil sector," he said.

Since 2015, Azerbaijan has started to make quick decisions for investing in agriculture, animal husbandry, chemical, textile and tourism industries, Canikli said, adding that based on this, Turkish investors will not miss the chance to invest in various sectors of Azerbaijan's economy.

"There are many opportunities for Turkish investors to share experience with Azerbaijan in these spheres," the deputy PM said and noted that Turkish companies are ready to continue investing in Azerbaijan to support the country’s development.

Canikli said Turkey’s direct investments in the Azerbaijani economy amounted to $6.2 billion in the past 14 years.

