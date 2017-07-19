Azerbaijani, Turkmen FMs mulling co-op prospects (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

A meeting of Azerbaijani and Turkmen Foreign Ministers Elmar Mammadyarov and Rashid Meredov is being held in Baku July 19.

The agenda includes the issues of developing cooperation in the political, economic, energy, transport and humanitarian spheres.

A trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmen foreign ministers will be also held in Baku July 19. This will be the fourth ministerial meeting in this format.

The first tripartite meeting of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmen foreign ministers was held in Baku on May 26, 2014, the second meeting - in Ashgabat on January 29, 2015, the third meeting - in Antalya on August 28, 2015.