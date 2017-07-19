Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs meet in Baku (PHOTO)

2017-07-19

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Seba Aghayeva - Trend:

A meeting of Azerbaijani and Turkish Foreign Ministers Elmar Mammadyarov and Mevlut Cavusoglu is being held in Baku July 19.

The agenda includes the issues of developing cooperation in the political, economic, energy, transport and humanitarian spheres and implementing of regional projects.

A trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmen foreign ministers will be also held in Baku July 19. This will be the fourth ministerial meeting in this format.

The first tripartite meeting of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmen foreign ministers was held in Baku on May 26, 2014, the second meeting - in Ashgabat on January 29, 2015, the third meeting - in Antalya on August 28, 2015.