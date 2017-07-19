Azerbaijani, Turkmen, Turkish FMs mull preparation for summit of presidents

2017-07-19

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijani, Turkmen and Turkish Foreign Ministers Elmar Mammadyarov, Rashid Meredov and Mevlut Cavusoglu are discussing the issues of preparation for the summit of the presidents in Baku.

“The summit will be held in Ashgabat till late 2017, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in Baku July 19.

The fourth meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkmen and Turkish foreign ministers is being held in Baku July 19.

The agenda includes the issues of developing cooperation in the political, economic, energy, transport and humanitarian spheres and implementing of regional projects.

The first tripartite meeting of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmen foreign ministers was held in Baku on May 26, 2014, the second meeting - in Ashgabat on January 29, 2015, the third meeting - in Antalya on August 28, 2015.