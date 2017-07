Azerbaijani FM to visit Hungary

2017-07-19 12:23 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will visit Hungary on August 24-25, the Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Imre Laszloczki said at a press conference in Baku July 19.

Laszloczki added that the preparation for the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Hungary will be also discussed within Mammadyarov’s visit.

Story still developing