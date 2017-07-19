Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey doing great job for Silk Road development (PHOTO)

2017-07-19 12:47 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey are doing a great job for the Silk Road development, Aydin Aliyev, chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, said at the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey trilateral meeting in Baku July 19.

Georgian First Vice Prime Minister Dimitry Kumsishvili and Turkish Minister of Customs and Trade Bulent Tufenkci are taking part in the meeting.

Aliyev said that many countries are working on the Silk Road development, but Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey pay much attention to it.

“The three countries also pay special attention and carry out large-scale work in increasing freight traffic and ensuring energy security in the region,” he said.

“The political will of the Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish presidents plays the main role in the economic development of the three countries and their integration into the world community,” Aliyev said.

A meeting of representatives of the Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish customs bodies is being held in Baku July 19. The representatives of the embassies and other participants are also taking part in the meeting.

Two documents are expected to be signed as part of the meeting.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey amounted to almost $1.2 billion, while the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia - $270.35 million in January-June 2017. Both countries are on the list of the main foreign economic partners of Azerbaijan.