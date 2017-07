Spy network revealed in Azerbaijan

2017-07-19 12:51 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

As a result of the counterintelligence measures carried out by the Azerbaijani State Security Service, a spy network in the country was uncovered.

A man named Mukhtar Yagubov was detained.

Yagubov was trying to take out the data, collected through espionage, via data carriers, the Azerbaijani State Security Service said in a message.

Story still developing