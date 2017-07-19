Rouhani accuses US of violating nuclear deal

2017-07-19 12:56 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani has accused the United States of violating the nuclear deal, signed between Tehran and six world powers in 2015.

Some US plans and moves are at odds with the soul and even text of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA aka nuclear deal), Rouhani said July 19, the state-run IRINN TV reported.

Iran will stand against these plans and acts, said Iran's president.

The remarks came after the US department of treasury announced on July 18 that they were targeting 16 entities and individuals for engaging in support of illicit Iranian actors or trans-national criminal activity.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also said that the new US sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities "poison the atmosphere" and "violate the spirit" of the nuclear deal.

Zarif added that Iran is considering firing back with reciprocal sanctions and will "probably" expand its own list of banned US corporations and organizations.

Iran and the Group P5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany) reached the 159-page nuclear agreement in July 2015 and implemented it in January 2016.