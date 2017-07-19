Budapest to host Visegrad Group and Eastern Partnership meeting in Sept.

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

A meeting will be held as part of the partnership between the Visegrad Group and the Eastern Partnership countries in Budapest, Hungary on September 11-12, Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Imre Laszloczki said.

Laszloczki made the remarks at a press conference in Baku July 19.

He added that the ministers of the countries, participating in the meeting, will take part in it.

This meeting will be a stage of preparation for the EU Eastern Partnership summit expected to be held in November.

Laszloczki added that ‘V4 +’ cooperation format between the Visegrad Four and other countries has recently become popular.

The Visegrad Group supports Azerbaijan’s aspirations for intensifying cooperation.

It is interested in signing a new agreement on strategic partnership between Baku and the EU as soon as possible.

The Visegrad group includes four countries, namely, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia.

The Eastern Partnership is a project of the European Union. Its main goal is to develop the EU's integration ties with six countries, namely, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Moldova and Ukraine.