FM: Azerbaijan, Turkey, Turkmenistan keen to boost economic ties

2017-07-19 13:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan intend to bring the three countries’ economic relations to a new level, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

He made the remarks at a briefing on results of the trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan in Baku July 19.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway will be used to develop cooperation in the transport sector, noted Cavusoglu.

Story still developing