FM: Azerbaijan, Turkey, Turkmenistan keen to boost economic ties
2017-07-19 13:30 | www.trend.az | 1
Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19
Trend:
Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan intend to bring the three countries’ economic relations to a new level, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.
He made the remarks at a briefing on results of the trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan in Baku July 19.
The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway will be used to develop cooperation in the transport sector, noted Cavusoglu.
Story still developing