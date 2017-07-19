Azerbaijani, Turkish, Turkmen FMs ink Baku declaration (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

A declaration has been signed following the trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmen foreign ministers in Baku, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

He made the remarks on July 19 at a briefing held after the meeting of the three countries’ FMs.

The fourth meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmen foreign ministers, Elmar Mammadyarov, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Rashid Meredov, is being held in Baku July 19.

The agenda includes the issues of developing cooperation in the political, economic, energy, transport and humanitarian spheres and implementing of regional projects.

The first tripartite meeting of the three countries’ foreign ministers was held in Baku on May 26, 2014, the second meeting - in Ashgabat on January 29, 2015 and the third meeting was held in Antalya on August 28, 2015.