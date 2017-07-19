Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Turkey interested to develop co-op, says FM
2017-07-19 13:38 | www.trend.az | 1
Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19
Trend:
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Turkey have a great desire to develop strong cooperation in a trilateral format, said Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.
He made the remarks at a meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan in Baku July 19.
Meredov noted that the parties express a desire to particularly develop cooperation in the political sphere, energy, trade and expand cultural ties.
Story still developing