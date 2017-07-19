Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Turkey interested to develop co-op, says FM

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Turkey have a great desire to develop strong cooperation in a trilateral format, said Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

He made the remarks at a meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan in Baku July 19.

Meredov noted that the parties express a desire to particularly develop cooperation in the political sphere, energy, trade and expand cultural ties.

Story still developing