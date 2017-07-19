Spy network revealed in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

As a result of the counterintelligence measures carried out by the Azerbaijani State Security Service, a spy network in the country was uncovered.

A man named Mukhtar Yagubov was detained.

Yagubov was trying to take out the data, collected through espionage, via data carriers, the Azerbaijani State Security Service said in a message.

A criminal case was filed upon article 274 (treason) of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code.

The members of the spy network operating in Baku and other districts of the country were uncovered during investigations carried out within the criminal case.

Azerbaijani citizens Mukhtar Yagubov, Shakir Ahmadov, Zeka Zeynalli, Sabuhi Abbaszade, Khudashukur Nuriyev and Kamaladdin Huseynov were prosecuted. A preventive measure in the form of arrest was chosen against those individuals.

The correspondence with foreign special services was revealed during investigative measures.

The spy network also tried to influence officials, public figures and other circles in Azerbaijan. The activity was carried out on behalf of foreign special services.

Members of the spy network also tried to collect confidential information about the activity of the Azerbaijani security bodies, the armed forces and security measures which are being carried out in the country.

Investigative measures are underway.