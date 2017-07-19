Azerbaijani, Turkish, Turkmen FMs to develop co-op road map

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmen foreign ministers have agreed to develop a Road Map for Future Cooperation for 2017-2020, Azerbaijan’s FM Elmar Mammadyarov said on July 19, at a briefing held after the meeting with his Turkish and Turkmen counterparts, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Rashid Meredov in Baku,

“We had fruitful and interesting negotiations. The three countries are carrying out numerous regional projects and we have discussed the progress in their implementation,” said the Azerbaijani FM.

Story still developing