“Russia to set up Azerbaijani, Armenian presidents’ meeting by year-end”

2017-07-19 14:39 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

Russia will be the main organizer of the meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan, to be held by late 2017, Russian newspaper Izvestia cited a source in the Russia's Foreign Ministry.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.