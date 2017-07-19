Turkey eyes finishing its section of BTK railway by late 2017 (PHOTO)

2017-07-19 14:41

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

The construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway’s section that runs through Turkey is planned to be completed by late 2017, said Turkish Minister of Customs and Trade Bulent Tufenkci.

He was addressing the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey trilateral meeting in Baku July 19.

Tufenkci noted that in the past, there were certain problems with the project implementation but they have already been fixed.

