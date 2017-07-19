Ilham Aliyev receives Turkish FM (UPDATE, PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu on July 19.

President Aliyev noted the importance of a meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Turkey in Baku today.

President Aliyev said the 22nd Istanbul meeting of the World Petroleum Congress played a crucial role in increasing the influence of this organization.

The president recalled his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Congress.

The president noted that the Turkish foreign minister's visit to Azerbaijan once again paves the way for discussion of the issues relating to bilateral relationship.

President Aliyev hailed the strengthening of Azerbaijan-Turkey ties, saying good results have been yielded in all areas.

Cavusoglu extended greetings and best wishes of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to President Aliyev.

He noted that President Erdogan hails President Aliyev's attending the Istanbul-hosted 22nd meeting of the World Petroleum Congress.

Cavusoglu said that his country commends Azerbaijan for holding the events commemorating the July 15 attempted coup d'etat in Turkey.

The Turkish foreign minister also offered his condolences to President Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on the killing of Azerbaijani civilians on the line of contact as a result of the recent provocation of the Armenian military units.

Cavusoglu noted that the people of Turkey feel happy for Azerbaijan's achievements in all spheres under the leadership of President Aliyev.

Pointing out the trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Turkmen and Turkish foreign ministers in Baku today, Cavusoglu hailed the importance of the event in terms of the development of regional cooperation and bilateral relations.

They exchanged views on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

President Aliyev thanked for the greetings of President Erdogan, and asked Cavusoglu to communicate his greetings to the Turkish president.