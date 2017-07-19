Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs mull talks over Karabakh conflict’s solution (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

2017-07-19 15:00 | www.trend.az | 0

Title changed, details added (first version posted on 10:53)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

A meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was held in Baku July 19.

Cavusoglu is on a visit to Baku to attend the fourth trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmen foreign ministers.

The sides expressed gratification with the political dialogue and the high level of development of cooperation in all spheres between the two fraternal countries.

The Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation is the decisive factor having a stabilizing influence on the situation in the region.

From this point of view, the results of the activity of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, including its recent meeting, were appreciated.

The successful activity of the Azerbaijani armed forces together with the Turkish armed forces in the peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan was also stressed.

The negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was also discussed.

The sides stressed that the continuation of Armenia’s policy of aggression and occupation against Azerbaijan is a serious threat to peace and security in the region.

The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey as part of international and regional organizations was also appreciated.

The important role of the Azerbaijan-Turkey intergovernmental joint economic commission in ensuring long-term, stable development of trade and economic relations was stressed.

The importance of revitalizing the work of the commission was also emphasized.

The issues on the development of bilateral and transit transport opportunities (rail transport, maritime transport and road transport) in the development of bilateral trade and economic relations, as well as the importance of completing the implementation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project as soon as possible were also discussed.

The sides also stressed the successful continuation of the TANAP project implementation according to the schedule.

The fourth meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmen foreign ministers, Elmar Mammadyarov, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Rashid Meredov, is being held in Baku July 19.

The first tripartite meeting of the three countries’ foreign ministers was held in Baku on May 26, 2014, the second meeting - in Ashgabat on January 29, 2015 and the third meeting was held in Antalya on August 28, 2015.