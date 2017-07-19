Azerbaijani FM to visit Hungary (UPDATE)

2017-07-19 15:21 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted on 12:23)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will visit Hungary on August 24-25, the Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Imre Laszloczki said at a press conference in Baku July 19.

Laszloczki added that the preparation for the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Hungary will be also discussed within Mammadyarov’s visit.

According to the Azerbaijani customs committee, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Hungary amounted to $16.308 million in January-June 2017 compared to $20.22 million in January-June 2016.