Lawyer asks to acquit arrested blogger Lapshin (UPDATE)

Lawyer asks to acquit arrested blogger Lapshin

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The trial on blogger Alexander Lapshin, detained in Azerbaijan, continued on July 19 at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes.

During the trial, held under the chairmanship of Judge Alovsat Abbasov, lawyer Eduard Chernin noted that the articles published by Lapshin did not contain any appeals against Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, and asked for the blogger’s acquittal.

Further in the course of the trial, Lapshin pleaded not guilty and asked the court to make a fair decision.

Alexander Lapshin is a citizen of several countries and had a criminal collusion with Armenians in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. He also illegally visited these territories.

Lapshin is accused of violating Azerbaijani laws on state border in April 2011 and October 2012. On Jan. 17, Alexei Stuk, deputy prosecutor general of Belarus, issued a ruling on Lapshin’s extradition to Azerbaijan. Lapshin was brought to Azerbaijan on Feb. 7.