Azerbaijan, Turkey creating info exchange system on transit transport (UPDATE)

2017-07-19 16:13 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Turkey have signed an agreement to create an electronic system for the exchange of information on transit vehicle transportation.

The document was signed by Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev and Turkey’s Minister of Customs and Trade Bulent Tufenkci.

On July 19, Baku hosted a trilateral meeting attended by Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev, Georgia’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Dimitry Kumsishvili and Turkey’s Minister of Customs and Trade Bulent Tufenkci.

Representatives of the three countries’ border agencies, embassies also took part in the meeting.

Along with the mentioned document, the sides also signed a joint declaration on expansion of the trilateral cooperation in customs issues among the countries. The document envisages the establishment of a permanent commission for development of cooperation among customs authorities of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia, as well as between customs bodies and business structures of the region.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, the country’s trade turnover with Turkey amounted to $1.2 billion, and $270.35 million in 1H17 with Georgia.

Both countries are listed as Azerbaijan’s major foreign economic partners.