Azerbaijani, Turkish, Turkmen FMs to develop co-op road map (UPDATE)

2017-07-19 16:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted at 14:11)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijani, Turkish and Turkmen foreign ministers have agreed to develop a Road Map for Future Cooperation for 2017-2020, Azerbaijan’s FM Elmar Mammadyarov said on July 19, at a briefing held after the meeting with his Turkish and Turkmen counterparts, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Rashid Meredov in Baku.

“We had interesting and fruitful negotiations. The three countries are carrying out numerous regional projects and we have discussed the progress in their implementation,” said the Azerbaijani FM.

He noted that the project for building the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will be completed by the end of 2017, and subsequently great opportunities for cooperation will emerge.

Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan also intend to use other ways for cargo transportation, via trunk lines and sea routes as well, Mammadyarov said, adding this issue was today discussed at the trilateral meeting.

“Next year, the work will be completed on expansion of the port in Turkmenbashi, which will increase cargo transportation between the ports of Alat and Turkmenbashi up to 25 million tons per year,” he said.

Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, today hosted the 4th meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan, Elmar Mammadyarov, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Rashid Meredov.

The agenda of the meeting of the three countries’ FMs included the development of cooperation in the political, economic, energy, transport and humanitarian spheres, and the implementation of regional projects.