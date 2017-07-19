Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey to expand co-op in customs sphere

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey are expanding cooperation in the customs sphere.

This is envisaged by the final declaration adopted in Baku July 19 at the first trilateral meeting of Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev, Georgia’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Dimitry Kumsishvili and Turkey’s Minister of Customs and Trade Bulent Tufenkci.

The meeting’s participants have decided to create a permanent commission which will help to improve the relations among the customs structures of the three countries, as well as between business and customs authorities in the region.

According to the declaration, customs authorities of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey will jointly work on the development of transit cargo transportation, invest in the modernization of customs services, and create mechanisms for the exchange of information on subjects and goods passing through the borders of the three countries.

It should be noted that two documents were signed during the Baku meeting: a joint declaration on expansion of the trilateral cooperation in customs issues among the three countries, and an agreement between Turkey and Azerbaijan on creation of an electronic system for the exchange of information on transit transport by vehicles.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, the country’s trade turnover with Turkey totaled $1.2 billion, and with Georgia –$270.35 million in 1H17. Both countries are listed as Azerbaijan’s major foreign economic partners.