New Cabinet formed in Turkey (UPDATE)

2017-07-19 16:39 | www.trend.az | 1

Headline changed, details added (first version posted at 15:50)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Prime Minister of Turkey Binali Yildirim today announced the composition of the new Cabinet, TRT Haber reports.

Yildirim noted that Defense Minister Fikri Isik and Minister of Health Recep Akdag were appointed as deputy prime ministers.

Osman Askin Bak was appointed as Turkey’s minister of youth and sports, and Abdulhamit Gul was appointed the justice minister.

Turkish Deputy PM Numan Kurtulmus was appointed as minister of culture and tourism.

Deputy PM Nurettin Canikli was appointed the minister of defense of Turkey.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu