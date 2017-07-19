Czech Senate reps to visit Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Elena Kosolapova - Trend:

The representatives of the Senate of the Czech Republic will visit Baku in October, Czech Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vitezslav Pivonka said at a press conference in Baku July 19.

He added that the bilateral economic cooperation will be discussed as part of the visit.

Pivonka stressed that no other visits have yet been scheduled as the Czech Republic is preparing for the parliamentary election in October 2017 and the presidential election in 2018.