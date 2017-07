AtaHolding sells its stake in VTB Bank Azerbaijan

Russia’s VTB 24 is buying the share (49 percent) of Azerbaijani AtaHolding group of companies in the authorized capital of VTB Bank Azerbaijan, says a message on the website of the Center for Disclosure of Corporate Information, owned by Russian Interfax news agency.

