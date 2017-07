Footage of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway construction

2017-07-19 17:54

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

Construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway is being carried out at an accelerated pace.

Trend Agency presents a footage showing the ongoing work on the BTK railway, with reference to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.