Uzbekistan, EU mull agenda of upcoming EU-Central Asia ministerial meeting

2017-07-19 18:03 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 19

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

A delegation of Uzbekistan, led by Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s press service said in a message July 19.

The two sides discussed the whole range of issues of bilateral relations, and exchanged views on the agenda of the upcoming ministerial meeting in the European Union-Central Asia format in Uzbekistan, says the message.

According to the press service, Kamilov invited Mogherini to take part in an international conference under the auspices of the United Nations on the problems of ensuring security and stability in Central Asia, which is planned to be organized in autumn in Samarkand.

The parties also discussed the current aspects of international and regional policy.

As it was previously reported, an Uzbek delegation led by Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov recently took part in the 13th meeting of the EU-Uzbekistan Cooperation Council in Brussels.

During the visit, Minister Kamilov met with Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs Didier Reynders and discussed with him the issues of development and deepening of bilateral relations in such areas as political and inter-parliamentary ties, mutual trade, cultural and humanitarian exchanges. The sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues.