AtaHolding sells its stake in VTB Bank Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Russia’s VTB 24 is buying the share (49 percent) of Azerbaijani AtaHolding group of companies in the authorized capital of VTB Bank Azerbaijan, says a message on the website of the Center for Disclosure of Corporate Information, owned by Russian Interfax news agency.

VTB 24 will acquire 124,496,737 shares of the bank at a cost of $0.25 each. Thus, the total transaction value is about $31.4 million.

VTB Group will become the sole shareholder of VTB Bank Azerbaijan after conclusion of the transaction.