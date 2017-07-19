President Aliyev signs decree on construction of another building for media workers

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree July 19 on additional measures to strengthen social protection of media workers.

According to the decree, five million manats will be allocated from the President’s Reserve Fund envisaged in Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2017 for the State Fund for Support of Mass Media Development under the Azerbaijani president in connection with the improvement of living conditions of Azerbaijani media workers and the construction of another residential building for them to continue the measures implemented in the sphere of strengthening the social protection of mass media workers operating in the country.

The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to provide financing in the amount indicated in the decree.