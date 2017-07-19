Turkey eyes finishing its section of BTK railway by late 2017 (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway’s section that runs through Turkey is planned to be completed by late 2017, said Turkish Minister of Customs and Trade Bulent Tufenkci.

He was addressing the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey trilateral meeting in Baku July 19.

In the past, there were certain problems with the project implementation but they have already been fixed, Tufenkci said, adding the BTK railway construction is completed by 85 percent.

Further during the meeting, Georgian Minister of Finance Dimitry Kumsishvili noted that one of the tasks of Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish customs authorities is to contribute to the increase of trade in the region.

“I believe that the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will allow us achieving this goal. Once the railway is commissioned, Kazakhstan will be able to join the project, which will in turn help us increase trade turnover and expand economic ties with Central Asia,” Kumsishvili said.