Ilham Aliyev orders allocation of one-time allowance to local newspapers

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide one-time allowance to newspapers published in the country.

Under the presidential order, 1 million manats is allocated from the Presidential Contingency Fund to the State Fund for Support to Development of Mass Media to this end.