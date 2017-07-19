IRGC commander comments on US sanctions against Iran

2017-07-19 21:25 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari warned that in case the US wants to insist on pursuing sanctions against Iran’s defense sector, it needs to first dismantle its regional bases within a range of 1,000 kilometers around Iranian borders, Tasnim news agency reports.

He added that Iran’s missile power in the air, sea and land is rapidly growing and it would never be subject to bargaining and negotiation at any level.

The US department of treasury announced on July 18 that they were targeting 16 entities and individuals for engaging in support of illicit Iranian actors or trans-national criminal activity.

Later, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the Islamic Republic "will in turn impose new sanctions against a number of other American persons and entities that have taken hostile steps against the Iranian people and other Muslim nations in the region."