Turkish premier says Ankara ready to help rebuild Mosul

2017-07-20

Turkey’s prime minister late on Wednesday told his Iraqi counterpart Ankara was ready to help rebuild the city of Mosul, recently the scene of fighting with the Daesh terror group.

A source from Turkey’s prime ministry told Anadolu Agency Binali Yildirim spoke to Haider al-Abadi about Iraqi forces’ clearing of Daesh from the northern city.

Yildirim told Abadi Turkey was ready to contribute to the re-construction of Mosul’s Old City, which was significantly damaged while under Daesh control.

The Turkish premier also reiterated that Turkey was determined to maintain cooperation with the Iraqi government in terms of development in the region.

Once Iraq's second-largest city, Mosul was captured by Daesh along with vast swathes of territory in northern and western Iraq in 2014.

Last week, Abadi formally declared victory over Daesh in Mosul, the terrorist group's last stronghold in northern Iraq.