Istanbul nightclub massacre suspect detained in Denmark

2017-07-20 08:10 | www.trend.az | 1

Ibrahimjon Asparov, an alleged accomplice to Abdulgadir Masharipov, the main suspect in the Reina nightclub attack New Year’s Eve, was taken into custody Wednesday in Denmark, Anadolu reported.

Asparov, 42, accused of supplying weapons and ammunition to Masharipov, was taken into custody for a second time at the request of Turkey, According to the Danish newspaper Vejle Amst Avis.

He made a court appearance in which he gave brief answers to questions from the judge, the newspaper said.

After reading the summary of the charges against Asparov by Turkey, Prosecutor Dorthe Moller-Andersen requested he be held for four weeks until a decision is made on his extradition.

The judge accepted the prosecutor’s request that was appealed by the Asparov’s lawyer.

According to the newspaper the police also confiscated some computer equipment at the suspect’s house.

Following a request by Turkey, Asparov was detained June 29 in southeastern Jutland with the help of Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) but was released after giving a statement.

Moller-Andersen told Danish Public Broadcaster DR that Turkey has to request an extradition for Asparov within 18 days.

If the state prosecutor responds positively to the request, the suspect has the right to go to court, she said, adding that the extradition decision would be first seen in the city court and then likely in the Supreme Court.

At least 39 people, including a police officer, were killed when a gunman opened fire on partygoers at the nightclub in Istanbul’s Ortakoy district.

On Jan. 16, Masharipov was captured by police in Istanbul's Esenyurt district.

Four other suspects, including a male of Kyrgyz origin and three women, were detained.