Azerbaijani ambassador on speedy restoration of peace in Jerusalem (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

Azerbaijan stands for the speedy restoration of peace and stability in Jerusalem, Azerbaijani Ambassador on Special Foreign Ministry Missions Shahin Abdullayev said.

Abdullayev made the remarks at an international conference dedicated to Jerusalem, which is being held in Baku July 20.

“Jerusalem is extremely important from the point of view of resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict,” he added.

"We condemn certain events that complicate and impede the settlement of the conflict, as well as lead to the deterioration of the Palestinians’ life," he added. “Azerbaijan thinks that this international conference in Baku will help resolve this issue."

