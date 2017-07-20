Palestine grateful to Azerbaijan for support of ‘brothers and sisters in Jerusalem’

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Seba Agayeva – Trend:

Palestine is grateful to Azerbaijan for the support of ‘brothers and sisters in Jerusalem’, Riyad Mansour, permanent observer of the State of Palestine to the UN, said at an international conference on the Question of Jerusalem, which is being held in Baku July 20.

Mansour expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for organizing an international conference on supporting Jerusalem in Baku and its position in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The organizers of the conference are the Azerbaijani government and the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People.

The representatives of the Azerbaijani government and such international organizations as the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are taking part in the conference.

The panel discussions entitled "Life in East Jerusalem under occupation", "New approach to East Jerusalem", "International and regional support for East Jerusalem" will be held as part of the two-day conference.