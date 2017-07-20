Kuwait reduces diplomatic ties with Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Kuwait has decided to shut down Iran’s cultural attaché office in the country and reduce the number of Iranian diplomats.

The reason - Tehran’s alleged ties with a “terrorist group” plotting attacks against the Persian Gulf state, Arab media outlets reported.

The Arab media suggested that the decision came after 14 suspects linked to the outlawed group namely “Abdali cell” fled to Iran.

Kuwaiti judiciary had earlier charged 25 of its Shia nationals and an Iranian with spying for Tehran and the Lebanese Hezbollah movement.