Iran’s power export growth pace slowing down

2017-07-20 12:00 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Dalga Khatinoglu, Trend:

The pace of Iran’s power export growth is decreasing as the warm season pushed the domestic demand up.

According to the latest weekly statistics, published by Iran's Energy Ministry, the country’s cumulative electricity exports increased during the three months of spring by 143%, 330% and 85% respectively to 2.363 terawatt-hours (TWh) at the end of season.

However, the warm weather has slowed down the power export.

Iran’s power demand increases in summer, mostly due to rising consumption in housing sector.

Fiscal year, started March 21 Cumulative Exports Change Yearly Cumulative imports Change Yearly Cumulative generation 1st month 491 143% 379 -23% 22327 2nd month 1293 330% 741 -16% 45509 3rd month 2363 85% 1203 -8% 80235 Three weeks of 4th month 2991 56% 1458 -3% 102832

Based on Energy Ministry’s weekly reports (GWh)

Iran also decreased electricity imports by 23 percent in the first month of spring.

During 116 days of the current fiscal year (March 21-July 14), Iran generated 102.832 TWh of electricity, compared to 95.619 TWh during the same period last year.

Iran increased gas and gas oil delivery to power plants by 10.2 percent and 17.6 percent to 23.32 billion cubic meters and 514 million liters, while fuel oil supply to this sector decreased by 33.8 percent to 503 million liters in 116 days of the current fiscal year.

In total, fuel supply to power plants increased by 8.82 percent in the country.

The actual generation capacity of Iran’s power plants stands at 60.3 GW, but above 11 percent of Iran’s generated net electricity is lost in transmission and distributing process.