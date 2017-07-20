Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani journalism developing, playing big, positive role in society (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20



Trend:



Azerbaijani journalism is developing and playing a big positive role in the society, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the ceremony of presenting apartments to journalists on the occasion of the National Press Day in a newly built building in Baku July 20.



"I sincerely congratulate the Azerbaijani journalists on the occasion of the National Press Day which is marked on July 22 and wish them new achievements,” the president said. “On the eve of this great professional holiday, we have gathered for the opening of a new residential building built for journalists.”



“This is the second building,” the president said. "Journalists have been living in the first building for several years. We are going to celebrate the opening of the second building now. There are 156 apartments in the first building, and 255 in the second building.”



“At the same time, we will lay the foundation of the third building,” the president said, adding that 255 apartments are planned to be in the third building.



The president stressed that in a short time apartments are presented to hundreds of journalists and it once again testifies to the state attention paid to the Azerbaijani journalism.



President Aliyev said that Azerbaijani journalism is developing and playing a big positive role in the society.



"All kinds of freedoms are ensured in Azerbaijan, including freedom of speech, and you, journalists, know it well,” the president said. “There are thousands of media outlets in Azerbaijan which freely operate and pass registration.”



“Today, Azerbaijani journalism reveals problems that the society worries about, conducts very valuable analysis, and in general, plays a big positive role in the development of the country,” he said. “I have always tried and am trying to support journalists. My numerous meetings, sincere conversations with journalists testify to it. In particular, the construction of buildings for journalists testifies to this policy.”



Ilham Aliyev reminded that this initiative was put forward several years ago.



"This issue was raised by journalists and I reacted positively to it,” he said. “As a result, we mark the opening ceremony of the second building here. I remember that during the opening ceremony of the first building four years ago I said that probably in the future this territory will be called "the city of journalists" and it happened.”



“This beautiful place is already a city of journalists,” he said. “The third building will be built here as well. Of course, in the future we will take additional measures to solve the everyday problems of journalists.”



“I have been told that there is a need for laying a new road, because the existing road only goes from one side,” he said. “Therefore, an appropriate instruction was given. There should be a road in both directions and it would be even more comfortable for people to live here.”



The president went on to say that every city has valuable, prestigious places, such as city centers, and usually in cities along the seashore, such places are buildings overlooking the sea.



“The way from here to the Azneft Square takes only five minutes. It shows once again that we are trying to create the best conditions for journalists. The buildings are also very beautiful, spacious, bright and comfortable," he said.



President Aliyev expressed confidence that people who have great merits in journalism and great merits to the Motherland, will live here in comfort.



"As for the issues concerning the future development of journalism, I can tell you that Azerbaijan will continue to be active in developing free press,” he said. “All conditions have been created for journalists. Today, Azerbaijani society lives in comfort, in conditions of security and stability. Nowadays, this is an achievement.”



“We protect our country from all possible risks,” he said. “As for the sources of risk within the country, I can say that there are virtually no risks. To protect the country from outside risks, a rather serious policy is being carried out in the ideological sphere and in border protection. In general, we always try to protect Azerbaijan from possible risks for Azerbaijani people to live in comfort, in conditions of peace. I think that we have achieved that.”

