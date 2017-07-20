Blogger Lapshin sentenced to three years in prison in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

2017-07-20

Details added (first version posted on 11:55)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

Blogger Alexander Lapshin, who illegally visited the occupied Azerbaijani territories and entered into a criminal conspiracy with the Armenians living in the occupied territories, was sentenced to three years in prison by the Baku Court on Grave Crimes.

Lapshin will serve the sentence in a correctional facility upon the court decision.

The charge against Lapshin under Article 281.2 of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code (public appeals against the state) was dropped due to a lack of evidence.

Alexander Lapshin is a citizen of several countries and had a criminal collusion with Armenians in the occupied Azerbaijani territories. He also illegally visited these territories.

Lapshin is accused of violating Azerbaijani laws on state border in April 2011 and October 2012. On Jan. 17, Alexei Stuk, deputy prosecutor general of Belarus, issued a ruling on Lapshin’s extradition to Azerbaijan. Lapshin was brought to Azerbaijan on Feb. 7.