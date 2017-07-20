OIC Assistant Sec. Gen. talks Palestinian-Israeli conflict

2017-07-20 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

It is necessary to ensure the practical implementation of the UN Security Council’s relevant resolutions on Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem, Assistant Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Samir Bakr said.

Bakr made the remarks at the international conference on the Question of Jerusalem in Baku July 20.

“OIC renders unconditional support for the Palestinian people, including their right to establish an independent state,” he said.

"We support international efforts aimed at finding a fair comprehensive solution to an important issue on the basis of relevant UN resolutions," Bakr said.

He condemned the recent closure of the mosque by Israel in the Palestinian territories.

Bakr thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and people for the opportunity to hold this important conference in Baku, which makes a great contribution to the protection of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

The organizers of the conference are the Azerbaijani government and the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People.

The representatives of the Azerbaijani government and such international organizations as the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are taking part in the conference.

Riyad Mansour, permanent observer of the State of Palestine to the UN, heads the Palestinian delegation at the conference.

The panel discussions entitled "Life in East Jerusalem under occupation", "New approach to East Jerusalem", "International and regional support for East Jerusalem" will be held as part of the two-day conference.