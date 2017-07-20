Azerbaijan can assist in settlement of Palestinian-Israeli conflict

2017-07-20 14:00 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Azerbaijan can play a positive role in the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Riyad Mansour, permanent observer of the State of Palestine to the UN, said.

Mansour made the remarks at an international conference on the Question of Jerusalem in Baku July 20.

He added that Azerbaijan has friendly relations with both sides, therefore it can play the role of a mediator in this conflict.

Mansour expressed hope that Azerbaijan will be able to exert some pressure on Israel concerning al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

The organizers of the conference are the Azerbaijani government and the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People.

The representatives of the Azerbaijani government and such international organizations as the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are taking part in the conference.

Riyad Mansour, permanent observer of the State of Palestine to the UN, heads the Palestinian delegation at the conference.

The panel discussions entitled "Life in East Jerusalem under occupation", "New approach to East Jerusalem", "International and regional support for East Jerusalem" will be held as part of the two-day conference.